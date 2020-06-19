by Mountain Mail Staff
U.S. Forest Service road crews will make repairs to CR 322, the Mount Princeton road, that will close the road to motor vehicle traffic Monday through June 26.
Failed water bars have caused erosion down the width of the road and heavy equipment will be needed for repairs, the Forest Service reported.
The road will be closed after the parking area at about 8,900 feet.
Pedestrians continuing beyond that point should exercise caution through the construction zone.
