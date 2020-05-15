The Salida Fiber Festival board announced it is canceling this year’s festival, originally scheduled for Sept. 12-13 in Riverside Park, due to the potential effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on vendors, volunteers and visitors.
Board members said in a news release they are exploring the possibility of a virtual festival “to connect fiber folks with our many wonderful vendors and an online auction to support the many local businesses that have sponsored the festival over the past nine years.”
The group is also planning for return of the festival in 2021.
