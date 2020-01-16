Salida School District R-32-J was recently awarded a School Access for Emergency Response (SAFER) program grant for $297,367.40 from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The money will be used for the Certified Ready Program with SAFECOM 911.
District Facilities Director Brandon Hawkins applied for the grant and is working with school resource officers David Close and Harry Peele to implement it, a press release stated.
The SAFER program, enacted by SB18-158, provides funding for communication hardware, software, equipment maintenance and training to provide better communications between schools and first responders.
The program money will be used for developing and providing training programs, curriculum, seminars, best practices and protocols related to school safety incident response.
The district will start to roll out the program in 2020 with office staff training.
The program is scheduled for six years, and all district campuses will be part of the project.
Superintendent David Blackburn said, “Student safety continues to be a district priority. This is our latest effort to find ways to improve.”
