In celebration of Black History Month, LaDios Muhammad will star as Myrlie Evers in “Call Me Mrs. Evers,” a one-woman, 70-minute play about the life story and fight for justice of widow of assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers.
The play will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at A Church, 419 D St.
Tickets are available for $12.50 until Feb. 1, when they will become $15. They can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the door on the day of performance.
Muhammad said there is no minimum age requirement to attend, but she recommends that parents have conversations with their children beforehand. There is no profanity, although the production does touch on graphic subjects such as racial discrimination and HIV.
Muhammad said she previously performed for an audience of second-graders who “were more resilient and receptive than some adult audiences.”
The production will provide some background information on Myrlie Evers’ upbringing and introduction to activism, but much of the show will cover her life after her husband’s assassination when she began delving into her own activism endeavors. After the show, there will be a 30-minute “talk-back” session where audience members can ask questions and give comments.
The play was written by Mike Broemmel as part of his “Iconic Women’s Theater Series.” Another one-woman play from the series, “Stand Still and Look Stupid,” will be performed at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Vino Salida Wine Cellars in Poncha Springs.
“Call Me Mrs. Evers” launched in February 2019 in Salida. It has since had additional performances in Denver and at the University of Denver. Muhammad said the production is expected to embark on a national tour later this year as well as have an appearance at Féile an Phobail 2020 in Belfast, Ireland, in August.
To prepare for the role, Muhammad read biographies of Myrlie Evers and watched interviews of her on YouTube. She did research on Medgar Evers as well. During this time, she studied Myrlie’s mannerisms and broke down her character.
She described her as being “very regal and pristine.” She also noted Myrlie Evers tended to overpronounce words in conversation, and in production they wanted to tone down that mannerism to show the more vulnerable, heartbroken and angry aspects of her that people normally do not see.
Muhammad has been in Colorado for more than 30 years, but she is originally from Ohio. In 2005, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree majoring in modern languages with an emphasis in Spanish and minoring in holistic health and wellness from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She also has a master certificate in corporate training knowledge management from Jones International University.
After graduation, she participated in a number of local theater productions, including “Suicide Lies,” “Blackberry Love” and “Goddess People,” the latter of which was also written by Broemmel.
Muhammad said she likes to perform in productions that hit on topics she advocates for. Outside of theater, she has done commercials and appeared in TV shows such as “Fatal Attraction.”
Muhammad said her personal favorite aspect of the show is how the trial for the murder of Emmett Till acted as an inciting incident of Medgar Evers’ activism. She said Medgar Evers wanted to be a civil rights activist exclusively in the South, but after his murder Myrlie Evers spread her activism to the rest of the U.S.
Myrlie Evers’ civil rights contributions included working toward ending racial segregation in schools and public facilities as well as fighting for voting rights for Southern African Americans.
According to her biography on the University of Mississippi Medical Center website, she was the first female chair of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1995 and first African American woman commissioner for the Los Angeles Board of Public Works in 1987.
Muhammad said local performances like “Call Me Mrs. Evers” are important for spreading history both during and beyond Black History Month. She said if history is forgotten, it will be repeated.
“Racism may never go away, but if people are aware, then they will know their roles in fighting racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination,” Muhammad said.
While the show has not been officially endorsed by Myrlie Evers, her team has been made aware of its existence. Muhammad said she dreams that Myrlie Evers will one day be able to see a performance.
