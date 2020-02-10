All three of Salida High School’s wrestlers finished in the top four at the Tri-Peaks League championships Saturday in La Junta.
“They all had a good weekend and they all looked good,” SHS head coach Steve Myers said. “This is when we want them to start stepping up; the best time to peak is right before regionals, and they’re peaking at the right time.
Freshman Drew Johnson finished second at 132 pounds, senior Nico Wilson placed third at 182, and junior Colin King finished fourth at 126 for Salida.
Johnson pinned Buena Vista’s Ethan Flavin in the first period of his first match and then pinned Ellicott’s William Wood in the semifinals. “Drew had a great takedown and then was just a hammer on top (against Ellicott),” Myers said. “The guy was tough and he put it to him.”
In the finals, Johnson took on the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state, Lamar’s Zane Rankin, but lost 8-0 after giving up a 5-point flurry early. The coach said Johnson put Rankin on his back and took him down too, but both moves were just out of bounds and didn’t result in any points. “That was a great match,” Myers said. “He was in on several shots; he just couldn’t finish.”
Myers said Wilson also wrestled a state contender Saturday in his first match, La Junta’s Wyatt Hoeppner. After giving up a pair of early takedowns, Wilson settled in and wrestled tough the rest of the way but ended up losing 15-6.
“He wrestled really tough at the end,” Myers said. “Change two (early) takedowns and it’s a different match.”
Wilson, however, responded by pinning Manitou Springs’ Rylan Dowling and Florence’s Rylan Liddell to place third.
“He came back and had confidence,” Myers said. “Florence was a tough match, but Nico put it to him at the end and pinned him.”
King won his first match against James Irwin’s Connor Eldridge by technical fall, 17-2. In the semis, King faced Buena Vista’s David Arellano and went three periods with the Demon for the first time out of three this season, but fell 13-0.
King bounced back and beat St. Mary’s Dominick Cuccinelli, 10-0, to reach the third-place match. Lamar’s Sergio Mendoza, however, ended up beating King 9-1.
“He had some good matches,” Myers said. “In the matches he won he was looking pretty strong and got after it.” The coach added that if King can find a way to finish from a few other positions he found himself in, he should be able to place decently at this weekend’s regional championships in Lamar.
In the team race, Salida finished seventh in the Tri-Peaks League. Lamar took first on the strength of four champions, followed by Buena Vista, Florence, La Junta, James Irwin, Manitou Springs, the Spartans, St. Mary’s and Ellicott.
Chris Hutchings (106), Micah Hertrich (160) and Seth Moss (170) all won league titles for Buena Vista.
Now the Spartans need top-four finishes again Friday and Saturday at regional championships to qualify for state. Salida will see many of its league foes at the regional tournament, as well as a highly ranked Eagle Valley squad.
“The key going into regionals is never to overlook anybody,” Myers said. “They’re all gunning for the same thing.”
