The weekend leading up to Salida’s traditional Halloween party scene is a great one musically.
Friday and Saturday offer solid choices for tunes, and the timing provides an opportunity to catch every show.
Friday’s music
Nasca and Nall play at 7 p.m. Friday at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Chris Nasca and Carey Nall play an acoustic set to kick off the weekend, including songs by Neil Young, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan and a few originals. Special guest Oso will join on the drums.
Ragged Mountain Bluegrass plays starting at 9 p.m. Friday at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St. Composed of Bruce Hayes, Dwayne Dodson, Chris Hudson and Lizzy Plotkin, the band incorporates multiple influences, including Bill Monroe, Hot Rize, Grateful Dead and Sam Bush.
Saturday’s music
The music starts early on Saturday, when Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band takes the stage from 5-7 p.m. at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Together since 2005, the group performs high-energy bluegrass and has been a longtime favorite in the Pikes Peak region.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Roma Ransom returns to Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St., The eclectic duo from Colorado Springs has gathered a solid following in Salida and always packs the house with their original tunes. Their shows blend a bit of everything from pop and reggae to gypsy, jazz, funk and soul.
It’s a great weekend to live in Salida. And the shows are spaced out well enough to catch them all. Pace yourself and support local music this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.