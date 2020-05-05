The Alpine Orchestra announced it has awarded two scholarships this year to high school graduates who are planning careers in music.
The one-time Barbara Ebel scholarship for students pursuing a degree in music education has been unclaimed until this year, according to a press release. It was awarded to Cotopaxi High School graduate Amelia Tonnesen. Tonnesen will begin her studies at the University of Northern Colorado in fall.
The second scholarship goes to Alexis Thompson, a recent Buena Vista High School graduate, who will attend Colorado Northwestern Community College to begin preliminary studies toward a music minor in instrumental music.
