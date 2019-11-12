Four veterans representing the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force talked with Salida Middle School students about their service Monday at the school.
“Some of them don’t know a lot about it, so it’s a learning experience about what they go through in the military,” SMS teacher Amy Tressler said.
Tressler said middle school students also participate in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen writing contest every year, submitting their essays in October, and Monday’s event on Veteran’s Day continued that tie.
Local veterans Lonnie Lantz, Dana Nachtrieb, Glenn Mallory and Richard Blake participated in the event, rotating through four different classes of eighth-graders and answering questions from the students.
When asked what made him want to be in the Army, Lantz said it provided him with the best opportunities. He said he went in as an officer, and after his service the GI Bill helped him get a master’s degree.
Blake said he enlisted in the Navy in 1965 because he didn’t want to get drafted and go into the Army. He worked as a radar technician in the Navy and used that experience to work at a phone company when he got out. “I turned my training into a career,” Blake said.
When asked what the best part of being in the Air Force was, Mallory said it was seeing different areas of the country and “a little bit” of the world. He also said it made him grow up and mature quickly.
The students also wondered what the hardest part of serving was. Lantz said if you’re married, the hardest part is being away from your family.
Mallory had a similar answer: breaking the umbilical cord and leaving home.
Their scariest moments while serving differed greatly.
Lantz said it was things that you don’t anticipate. He told a story of about a firing exercise, and after it was over someone fired a Redeye missile that was on his shoulder.
Nachtrieb said one time he was walking back to a base when a spotlight shone on him and he heard a 50-caliber gun get pulled back.
Blake said he was only scared one time, in 1965, when they thought the enemy was close enough to return fire on them.
Mallory said he didn’t know, and he was never in combat. He said only 10-15 percent of people in the Air Force fly, while the rest provide them with tools so that they can fly.
When asked if serving was fun, Mallory said, “It was all interesting and it was all tolerable; it is what you make of it. Attitude is the primary key.”
Nachtrieb said he had no regrets and he would “do it all again in a heartbeat.”
“I look around and everyone I see is free,” Nachtrieb said. “I was a small part of that. We get our freedom from the military, from guys with guns.”
