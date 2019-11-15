Some local businesses offer services for veterans in appreciation for their service.
Alba Bakery & Coffee is a veteran-owned company in Poncha Springs. Owner Dawn Barrowman is a nurse practitioner and spent 28-plus years in the U.S. Army. Her husband, Rick, is a retired U.S. Army engineer and was in for 26 years. Dawn’s new career is that of pastry chef at Alba Bakery & Coffee.
“We’re excited to offer veterans a free 12-ounce coffee or a discount of a single espresso shot,” Dawn said. “No other purchase is required for the coffee. The espresso shot is a dollar discount. We offer two- and three-shot drinks, no single shots, so the discount is applied to the tab. “
Steve Chapman of Salida Walking Tours is giving 50 percent off on all tours the week of Nov. 10 to veterans and their immediate family (husbands, wives, sons, daughters). Call 719-497-9444 to schedule.
Dr. Michelle Flores of Angel Wings Global Medicine, 212 W. U.S. 50, is a doctor of acupuncture and oriental medicine, and the practice is veteran and first responder owned and operated.
Angel Wings Global Medicine is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to military, veterans and first responders, offering a 50 percent discount on all private sessions, discounted even further for package plans plus free community sessions for these groups. She also does free consults for anyone wanting to discuss how oriental medicine can help and what they specialize in.
Issues focused on include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic pain, battlefield acupuncture, cumulative stress, neurological issues, internal medicine, immune support, auricular (ear) treatments and more.
She can be reached at 719-207-4427 (office), 720-490-0209 (cell) or michelle@aw-gm.org. Her website is aw-gm.org.
Anupa Wellness,130 W. Sackett Ave., Suite C, offers free acupuncture for veterans and military from 5 to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Laura Deloatch is a doctor of veterinary medicine, licensed acupuncturist and a diplomate of oriental medicine.
She is also a provider with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide acupuncture to veterans and military, and this service can be requested through the veteran’s primary physician or from local VA offices. It is a Community Care Project that allows veterans to receive this service at no cost to them.
She also has had training with the Neuro-Acupuncture Institute in New Mexico. This is a specific training for pain and neurological disorders including PTSD and TBI (traumatic brain injury).
She can be reached at 719-530-3131 or anupawellness.com.
JD Longwell of Point of Connection LLC offers mediation and life coaching.
“To benefit from life coaching a veteran will need to have worked through the trauma he/she has been dealing with,” Longwell said. “Once that has happened, coaching can be effective. I offer reduced rates for veterans if I feel I can help. I’d need to interview the person and discuss the circumstances, goals and commitments.”
More information can be found at pointofconnectioncoaching.com, or he can be reached at 720-341-1668 or jd.longwell@gmail.com.
Soulman’s Corner Collectibles in Poncha Springs gives an additional 10 percent off, above all other discounts, to veterans, police and firefighters every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.