The Salida Fiber Festival, now in its eighth year, is accepting applications until Aug. 1 for entries in its fourth annual Fiber Art Exhibition, which is open to fiber artists who live within 50 miles of Salida or are 2019 festival vendors.
The exhibition will open during the weekend of the festival, Sept. 7-8, and continue throughout September in the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The show will feature original designs in all forms of fiber art, according to a press release.
Rules for entry can be found at salidafiberfestival.com, and copies of the entry forms are also available at The Hodgepodge and the SteamPlant in Salida and Serendipity Yarn and Gifts in Buena Vista.
Entries are not required to be for sale, and festival organizers said the entry fees have been reduced. The fee is $10 for 2019 vendors $20 for local artists.
Questions may be directed to Jane Templeton at 719-539-4618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.