Registration will begin March 2 for the 35th annual Senior Mini College, a noncredit learning experience geared toward senior citizens, at the Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus in Cañon City.
Classes will be offered March 23-27 and taught by local experts, artists and other accomplished individuals, according to a press release.
Designed for personal growth and lifelong learning, class topics include arts and crafts, local history, cooking, health and wellness, financial planning, writing and others. There are no tests, grades or credits.
Special events include a general resource day on March 24 with information tables from local businesses, organizations and service providers; Author’s Day March 25 with local authors’ tables set up in the Fremont Campus corridors; Health Resource Day on March 26 with representatives of local organizations and businesses catering to health and wellness.
While Senior Mini College is intended for senior citizens, adults of all ages are welcome.
The course schedule will available at pueblocc.edu. Cost for registration is $10 per day or $45 for unlimited classes for the week. Lunches must be preordered and cost $10 per day.
