The Decker Fire Evacuation Center has been moved from the Chaffee County Fairgrounds to the Salida First United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., Richard Atkins, county emergency manager, said.
The fairgrounds are now being used as a staging area and logistics base.
The Red Cross has set up in the church, Rev. Melinda Roberts said, and anyone needing a place to come, something to eat or some information can check in through the marked basement door.
“At this time we are not set up for overnight stays, but that may change, and we’re ready for it,” Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.