The deadline to comment on the Browns Canyon National Monument’s Draft Resource Management Plan is Thursday.
The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service published their Draft Resource Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement for Browns Canyon on Oct. 4 and are seeking public comments on the three proposed alternatives.
Joe Vieira, BLM national monument project manager, said the most helpful comments focus on issues addressed in the draft plan. Specific examples and constructive solutions are also helpful. In other words, they’re interested in hearing what people like or don’t like about a particular alternative, why they feel that way and what their supporting rationale is.
Alternative A is the no-action alternative, and management in the monument would continue as it has under a 1984 plan.
Alternative B focuses on protecting monument resources, including its culture, wildlife, wildlife habitat, geological features and values through a predominantly primitive and backcountry management framework, limiting future development.
Alternative C is the BLM’s preferred alternative and seeks to mitigate increased monument use through adequate infrastructure. “It also focuses on protecting values but allows a wider range of recreation access,” Vieira said.
People can view the entire draft management plan, as well as submit comments, at go.usa.gov/xn2eC under the “Documents & Reports” tab.
Comments also can be mailed to BCNM RMP/EIS, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201.
