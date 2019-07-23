Bob Repola and Pat Engebrecht had the best round of the day at the Shavano Showdown Saturday at Salida Golf Club and extended their lead Sunday to win the tournament’s championship flight.
The duo shot a 60 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday to win the two-man, best-ball tournament by four strokes with a net score of 123.
Finishing behind them were three teams who tied for second at 127.
Darryl Wilson and Ron Mazzeo shot a 61 Saturday to start Sunday alone in second place, but they were unable to move up in the standings with a 66. After shooting a 62 Sunday, Drew Mendoza and Jacob Mendoza came back and shot a 65 Sunday.
Brian Sharrar and Nick Lusero improved on their performance from Saturday by one stroke on Sunday to also finish in the money, shooting a 64 and then a 63.
Rick Shovald and Marcus Scanga shot a 130 to place fifth in the championship flight.
Adjusting for handicaps, the winners of the first, second and third flights had scores similar to the championship flight.
“There was just real consistent play throughout all of the flights,” club pro Dow Stewart said. “The course played fast, the rough was up, and when it was windy (Sunday afternoon) the scores went up.”
In the first flight, Dwight Barlow and Brandon Sanchez led by one stroke after posting a 63 on Saturday. The teammates then knocked a stroke off their score Sunday to stay in front and finish first with a 125.
Dave Chelf and Jon Chelf shot a 64 both days to tie for second with Jim Wallace and Lawrence Ramirez, who shot a 65 and a 63.
Scott Wiedeman and Greg Jones also shot a 65 on Saturday, as did Joe Anderson and Russ Johnson. Wiedeman and Jones, however, shot another 65 on Sunday to take fourth and finish in the money, while Anderson and Johnson finished a shot behind them with a 66 on Sunday.
In the second flight, Adelmo Martinez and Greg Hindes had a four-shot lead after posting a 60 on Saturday. They shot a 66 on Sunday, which was good enough to hold onto to the lead and win the flight by one stroke with 126.
Brian Colby and Sam Johnson finished second after shooting a 64 and then a 63.
Gene Heidel and Al Heidel shot a pair of 64s to take third, while Rich Purcell and Ken Styduhar placed fourth with a 132.
In the third flight, Gary Wolfe and Gunnar Anderson started Sunday in fifth place and proceeded to pass all of the teams ahead of them to win the flight. After shooting a 67 Saturday, they came back with a 57 Sunday to take first by four strokes.
Seth Watson and Kevin Casper started Sunday tied with Lee Jones and Mark Jones for first at 63. Watson and Casper then shot a 65 to end up in second with a 128, one shot ahead of Jones and Jones.
Bill Masse and Don Hayes shot a 70 and then a 62 to finish in the money, placing fourth by one stroke with a 132.
Fifty-nine teams competed in the tournament at the Salida Golf Club over the weekend, with 15 teams in every flight except the second, which had 14.
Of the 118 golfers who participated, 82 of them came from out of town.
“That shows what kind of draw you can have at a terrific nine-hole course in a town that people like to visit,” Stewart said. “People like it, and it’s always fun to have them come into town.”
