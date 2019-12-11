Led by some fast times, the Salida High School girls’ swimming team finished second of seven teams Saturday at the Gunnison Invitational.
Grand Junction won the meet with 65 points while Salida scored 59 to place second, 1 point ahead of Gunnison.
Delta, Montrose, Sargent/Alamosa and Pueblo Centennial also competed, but the top three teams grabbed most of the top-four finishes to score most of the points.
“Our team has really come together in such a short time, and I’m really proud of their work ethic as well as their commitment to each other,” Salida head coach Wendy Gorie said.
Freshman Emma Diesslin dominated her individual events with times well under the 3A state meet qualifying standards. Diesslin won both the 100-yard butterfly with a personal best of 1 minute, 1.75 seconds and the 100 backstroke with a personal best of 1:04.38, touching first by 3.65 seconds and 2.42 seconds, respectively.
“Emma Diesslin’s performances in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke were unheard of for this time of year,” Gorie said. “We are in the middle of very strenuous workouts, and as a freshman she swam times fast enough to place her in the top five at last year’s state meet. I can’t wait to see how she swims at the end of our season.”
Junior Lily Lengerich swam to gold in the 100 freestyle with a 3A state-qualifying time of 58.64. In the 50 free, Lengerich was narrowly touched out and ended up second with her time of 26.45, also a 3A state-qualifying time.
Junior Hannah Rhude placed second in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and hit a 3A state-qualifying time in the 500 freestyle (6:14:59).
Sophomore Lindsey Baroni placed third in the 200-yard freestyle while sophomore Rebecca Russell swam to a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.
The girls’ 200 freestyle relay of Diesslin, Rhude, Lengerich and Baroni also combined forces to win gold in the 200-freestyle relay (1:52.45).
Baroni, freshman Ember Hill, junior Allyna Bright and Rhude also finished third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:24:27).
“So many of our other girls also had personal best swims — Ember Hill, Hannah Rhude, Ellie King, Jaesa Carlson and Rebecca Russell,” Gorie said. “Lindsey Baroni and Megan McMurry have been seriously injured for over a year, and they both had standout performances in their individual events.”
Salida will compete again Wednesday at Fountain Valley, where the team will race against La Junta and Valley as well as the host Lady Danes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.