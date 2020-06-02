Ark Valley Equality Network will host a Rural & At-Home #BlackLivesMatter In-Home Rally at noon today in Alpine Park.
Salida City Councilman Justin Critelli told other council members in their Monday work session that the “sit-in for solidarity” is in reference to national protests against police brutality.
He said attendees will wear masks and follow expected COVID-19 precautions.
Public speaking and signs will be encouraged. Anyone interested in speaking should contact Jimmy Sellars at arkvalleyequalitynetwork@gmail.com.
For those who are unable to gather in the park, an online version is available. To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Aa7mg134QuevOKkYOVVkXw.
“Let’s represent and support protests even if we can’t get to our city centers or are unable to leave home,” the event’s Facebook page said. “Stand together!”
