The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is hosting its sixth annual photo contest fundraiser for nature photos taken in the Upper Arkansas River Valley, with entries and votes accepted until June 21.
Fifty percent of contest entry proceeds will be donated to local community foundations in Chaffee and Lake counties for disaster relief efforts, according to a press release.
Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed from Leadville to Cañon City.
The five categories this year are: Flora & Fauna in your backyard and beyond; Development & Nature, capturing where nature and humans collide; Water in all shapes and forms; Landscape, a sense of place; and Winter/Holiday, beauty from the dimmest months. This year also features youth-specific entry options for each category.
GARNA will use submissions to produce and sell quality photographic folded note cards, prints and other products to publicize and raise funds for its education and conservation work. Contest participants will receive special pricing and opportunities.
This year submissions will be judged by the public as well as by an expert panel of professional photographers.
A $10 donation is required for each submission, and the public can vote for entries for a minimum $5 donation, which equals 5 votes.
Contest entrants can enter as many photos as they like. Information and instructions on how to submit photos are at gogophotocontest.com/garna.
For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
