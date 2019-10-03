The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday it is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn in the Deer Haven area, approximately 15 miles northwest of Cañon City, south of High Park Road and west of County Road 69 in northern Fremont County.
BLM officials said in a press release they will implement the prescribed fire project between early to mid-October and whenever winter weather precludes operations, depending on weather and fuel moisture.
Approximately 107 acres of BLM land will be treated to reduce accumulated hazardous fuel and improve wildlife habitat. Targeted fuels include ponderosa pine, Gambel oak, decadent grasses and other ground fuel that has accumulated since previous treatments.
The project will create a mosaic of burned and unburned areas intended to reduce conifer encroachment in grass parks while improving forage for wildlife and domestic livestock.
Officials said prescribed fire also helps create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems.
Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible throughout the day of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day. With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas. Firefighters will be on scene throughout the burn.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect health. For more information, visit the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division’s website, colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
For additional information, contact John Markalunas, 719-852-8160, at the BLM Rocky Mountain District-Front Range Fire and Aviation Management Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.