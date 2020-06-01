Salida City Council members will discuss how summer events and activities will take place in the era of COVID-19 during their virtual work session at 6 p.m. today.
They will present updates on the recent resolution allowing business owners to modify their properties.
To register for the work session through GoToWebinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/6259127577985273356. After registration, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about how to join.
Tuesday meeting
During their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, council members will vote on a resolution to approve the water and sewer main extension reimbursement agreement for the 141 Annex minor subdivision.
In other business council will make a declaration continuing Salida’s state of local emergency. This would include continuation of the COVID-19 Action Plan, a tiered response to local conditions that currently is at Tier III.
Items on the consent agenda include approval of:
• Meeting minutes for May 19.
• Special meeting minutes for May 26.
Council will adjourn to executive session to discuss the city administrator’s annual personnel evaluation.
To register for the regular meeting through GoToWebinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/8402368210594753549.
Both meetings can also be watched on Channel 191 and the City of Salida Colorado YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.