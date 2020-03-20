Salida City Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. today to discuss emergency relief funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested parties can attend online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/553694773 or by phone, 877-568-4106, access code 553-694-773.
Mayor P.T. Wood also released a letter to the public Thursday.
“Salida,
“First, I hope you are staying healthy. During the past week we have seen constant change in our fight against COVID-19, and the City Council and I would like to assist you in getting as much information as possible. I wanted to update you and give you a sense of what the City is doing.
“Currently we are gathering information on how best we can use City resources to help our citizens and small businesses get through this unprecedented event. We hope to announce a grant program before the weekend.
“We have limited public access to our city facilities and offices for the time being and will continue to reevaluate those closures. At the same time, we are working hard on alternative methods to allow City business to go on.
“The city remains in a strong financial position and could function at full capacity for approximately six months despite reduced revenues. For now, we will continue with capital projects to help ensure that money continues to flow through our economy.
“We are working with the state, county, Salida schools, Poncha Springs, Buena Vista and the federal government to provide the best possible testing, care and support we can.
“The city is working on a recovery plan as well so that we are ready to hit the ground running when this is over.
“We will continue to work with local businesses, the Salida Business Alliance, the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation, Small Business Development Center, and several other state and federal business groups to provide the information and help our local business owners will need to survive this storm.
“We have added a link to the City’s website that has all the most up to date information we have access to: cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/.
“Please reach out to me with your questions or concerns: pt.wood@salidaelected.com. I will do my best to respond to you as quickly as possible. Be aware that I have been on phone calls and virtual meetings almost nonstop since Monday and it may take a bit for me to respond.
“Pay attention to Chaffee County Public Health: chaffeecounty.org/public-health.
“If you go to the grocery store please think of your friends and neighbors before you buy all the toilet paper or canned beans or whatever it is. Get what you need and leave some for the next person.
“Above all, wash your hands, avoid groups of 10 or more, stay home if you don’t feel well, cough into your elbow and pay attention to your mental health.
“Our valley has seen some major challenges over the last year and the future carries a lot of uncertainty right now, but I have seen firsthand the strength and resiliency of our community and know we will come out of this as well.”
