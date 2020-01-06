Salida SteamPlant was overtaken by pirates and sea creatures Friday afternoon as Salida Circus campers performed “The Lost Mermaid” for friends and family.
Youngsters performed acts including clowning, tumbling, tightrope sword fighting and aerial acrobatics while searching for the magical mermaid that would lead them to a buried treasure.
The Scarlet Sisters, “Cap’n” Jennifer Dempsey and first mate Joan Lobeck told the story while the youngsters performed using skills they had learned during the week-long New Year’s Circus Camp.
Dempsey said the social circus outreach was thankful for the assistance of Salida SteamPlant, Monarch Community Outreach, Operation Round Up, Mon-Ark Shrine Club and individuals for their generous support of the camp.
“We had a truly incredible tutor team for the New Year’s Camp,” said Salida Circus founder Dempsey. “They were patient and organized and a lot of fun. I’m amazed at how much they were able to teach the kids.”
