The hallways of Longfellow Elementary School were filled with a “who’s who” of famous folk Wednesday.
The annual fourth-grade Hall of Fame brought to life such historical figures as Albert Einstein, John Muir and Neil Armstrong, along with a few more recent history makers like Malala Yousafzai.
Students research their subjects, create an information poster and develop a presentation, complete with costume.
Fourth-graders line the halls of the school, and visitors can tap their “on button” for the figure to come to life and tell his or her story.
Fourth-grade teacher Deb Colgate has been organizing the Hall of Fame for several years and said the kids really work hard on their presentations.
This year’s Hall of Fame was originally scheduled for Nov. 26 but had to be postponed due to inclement weather causing school closures.
