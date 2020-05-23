There were no new developments in the Suzanne Morphew missing person case on Saturday (May 23), according to a press release. The search being conducted at a residence on the east side of Salida concluded Saturday evening and investigators plan to return to the site on Sunday (May 24).
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reports that Morphew has not been located and there have been no arrests in the investigation.
Law enforcement agents from the sheriff’s office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting the search. The property owner is cooperating with law enforcement and is not connected with Morphew’s disappearance.
No details of the search are being released at this time and it is not known how long the search will take, but an update will be provided at the conclusion of the search, according to a press release.
