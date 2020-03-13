Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center erected a blue tent Friday in the parking lot outside of the emergency department in order to triage patients with respiratory symptoms.
There is another tent at the Buena Vista Health Center. It also was set up March 13 to adapt to higher demands of COVID-19 testing as well as to protect patients from rougher weather conditions.
Patients will be medically screened and tested appropriately.
Hospital staff will continue to man the emergency room inside.
Allison Gergley, marketing and public relations director, said she believes the tent will be available 24/7 for patrons, but she could not confirm as of Friday afternoon.
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
