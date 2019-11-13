Monarch Mountain will spin its lifts again this weekend, giving skiers and snowboarders two more bonus days to ride the mountain before its original opening date.
While the mountain received an abundant amount of snow to open early, warm, sunny days have ensued.
“This weekend we will only be open Saturday and Sunday and will likely have less terrain available due to the warm days we have been experiencing,” said Allie Stevens, Monarch marketing manager.
“Official grooming reports have not been released, but our grooming crew is working diligently to ensure there are runs to be skied.”
The ski area had also contemplated opening the Panorama mid-mountain lift last week but ultimately made the decision not to just before it opened.
With more sunny days in the forecast, when the ski area will open full time is also up in the air.
“We’ll open seven days a week when we have enough snow, so it really just depends on Mother Nature,” Stevens said. “Operating with all-natural snow can be tricky, but we are still excited to be skiing in early November. It’s a perfect opportunity for locals to get their legs in shape so that they are ready for the next big powder day.”
Lift tickets will remain at $57 while the ski area is open on the weekends only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.