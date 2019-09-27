The Decker Fire, burning in parts of Bear Creek, North Decker Creek and Merkt Creek drainages, is burning differently from the 2016 Hayden Pass Fire, which caused flooding in burned areas near Coaldale in the years since.
Decker Fire public information officer Shawna Hartman said Thursday that the Decker Fire is burning at a lower intensity in most places and backing into the drainages, burning dead and down fuels.
After minimal growth Wednesday, The Decker Fire remained at 1,150 acres, but gusty winds Thursday were expected to increase fire behavior, fire officials reported Thursday.
Currently 127 people are assigned to the fire, which started with a lightning strike Sept. 8 and is burning about 9 miles south of Salida.
Sections of the Rainbow Trail and Forest Service Roads 101 and 101A on national forest land remain closed because of the fire. Alpine Hotshots are monitoring the spread of the fire toward the trail, the release stated.
The Juniper Valley Hand Crew and Teton Wildland Fire Module are building a line northwest of the fire to keep it off Bureau of Land Management and private land in the area.
On the east side, the Pike Hotshots and Wind Cave Engine 629 are scouting options to tie the fire into a wet drainage at Bear Creek.
A temporary flight restriction has been issued for the area of the fire.
For up-to-date information on the fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/.
To sign up for the Chaffee County sheriff’s Everbridge emergency notification system, visit chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/.
