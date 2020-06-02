A 15-year-old girl died during a single-vehicle rollover crash near Nathrop Tuesday morning.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash on U.S. Highway 285 near mile marker 142 on June 2 at 11 a.m.
A 2006 Ford Freestyle was traveling southbound on 285 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and began to overturn, according to a news release from CSP trooper Thomas DeAntonio. The Ford rotated clockwise and overturned 2-and- a -half times before coming to rest on its roof.
The passenger, a 15-year-old female, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, DeAntonio said.
The vehicle's driver, Jesse Owens of Greeley, was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Neither of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, DeAntonio said.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a contributing factor.
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
