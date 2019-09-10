The U.S. Forest Service is monitoring a 98-acre fire in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area, which is sending smoke into Salida, Forest Service spokeswoman Judy Perez said.
The fire, called the Decker Fire, was first reported Sunday afternoon and was caused by lightning, Chad Lewis, interagency fire management officer, said.
The Decker Fire is entirely within the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area on the Rio Grande side, Perez said, and has not spread to the Pike/San Isabel National Forests.
The fire is just smoldering in the grass, Perez said, and is meeting a lot of resource objectives such as reducing fuels, removing dead trees and helping aspen regeneration.
As long as the fire continues to do that and doesn’t hit a trigger point such as a change in the weather, the Forest Service will continue to monitor it but not take direct action.
Perez said smoke in Salida could also be a trigger point for the Forest Service to go put out the fire.
Lewis said the Forest Service will post notices for local hunters, but currently there are no structures threatened, road closures or forest closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.