For several players on the Salida High School girls’ soccer team, playing together is their favorite part of the game.
“I like the team aspect,” said junior Rachel Pelino. “It’s really fun when we’re all working together and we string 10 passes together. I like that teamwork.”
“I like the chemistry when the right people are working as a unit,” added junior Quinn Burkley. “We’re building off of each other, which can make you a better player.”
The team lost some of its key seniors from last year but returns plenty of strong players.
“We have a lot of talent on the team,” Burkley said.
Burkley also said a lot of the team has been playing together since they were 5 or 6 years old.
“The core has played together so we have that chemistry,” Pelino said. “Everybody is getting along and I see some friendships building.”
To get ready for the season, the team has been working on fitness, but also the mental aspect of the game.
“I think we’ll be super strong tactically,” Pelino said. “We’re all working together, even when we’re attacking. Every player is in on the attack, starting with the defense and passing it up to attack.”
The girls said they’re good on offense.
The Lady Spartans will have to be road warriors this season. SHS has five home games and 10 away contests. Some of its toughest opponents, however, will have to play here, including St. Mary’s, Cañon City, Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs School and Colorado Springs Christian School.
“Most of our hard games are here, so that’s a bit of an advantage,” Burkley said.
Last year, Salida beat St. Mary’s and tied Manitou Springs, feats it hadn’t accomplished in years. Burkley said they’d like to beat Manitou this season.
“(Manitou) is always a big game for us; they’re pretty competitive,” Burkley said. Buena Vista is another big game for the team, she said.
Winning, however, isn’t the team’s main goal.
Pelino said they had a team meeting recently and identified their main three goals as loving each other, having fun and working to improve.
“We’re here for two hours (at practice), so give it your all and we’ll be happy with the product,” Pelino said about their mind-set.
