Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday amending previous executive orders related to COVID-19 to provide “discretion to employers and operators of places of public accommodation, and those authorized on their behalf, to deny admittance or service and require the removal of any individual who fails to wear a medical or non-medical face covering.”
In the executive order Polis stated, “My administration, along with other state, local and federal authorities, has taken a wide array of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread and protect against overwhelming our health care resources.
“While we have seen indications that our efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ are working, transmission of the virus continues to threaten Coloradans’ way of life and livelihoods. As we take steps to return Coloradans to work, we must continue to take measures to facilitate reopening the economy while protecting public health.”
The directive is to be applied in a manner consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act and any other relevant federal or state law, the order states.
