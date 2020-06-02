Two blocks of F Street are expected to close Thursday morning, with barricades remaining in place for much of the summer, city officials announced Monday in a press release.
Salida City Council approved a resolution May 26 that directs city staff to facilitate expansion of outdoor dining and retail spaces into parking lots, parking spaces and public streets. The move would allow any business, not just restaurants and bars, to occupy certain public spaces as appropriate, while practicing social distancing to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
The city encourages neighboring businesses to collaborate with each other.
To apply to use public property, businesses must fill out the city’s application, remit a conceptual site plan and submit the signed Revocable License Agreement. The full packet can be found at d31hzlhk6di2h5.cloudfront.net/20200529/f3/1b/c7/b0/65826d9fd518069d8228dc8f/Press_Release_-_Outdoor_Business_Expansion_5.29.20.pdf.
Applications can be physically sent to the City Clerk’s Office, 448 E. First St., or emailed to Erin.Kelley@cityofsalida.com.
