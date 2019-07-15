Heavy rain Sunday exacerbated road problems on CR 292, the main road through the community of Alpine, off CR 162 in Chalk Creek Canyon.
The road was already damaged due to excessive runoff from a seasonal creek, which had established new beds when this year’s heavy snowmelt started in late spring.
The seasonal creek is a remnant of a 2007 mudslide, which re-established an old streambed.
Alpine Property Owners Association President Deb Ager recently told residents that Chaffee County Road and Bridge was investigating installing culverts to channel water flow to minimize the effect on the road.
In June Road and Bridge workers dug channels on the sides of CR 292 where the runoff was cutting across the road, making vehicle passage difficult, but the volume of water still cut off several driveways.
Sunday’s rainstorm eroded parts of some of those channels and created new braided channels, further deteriorating the condition of the road and further hampering vehicle access.
