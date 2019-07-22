Today Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is one of the area’s major assets, but there was a time, in the late 1950s, when it was almost lost to the community.
Thanks to the efforts of R.E. “Dick” Carroll and a group of Salida residents, that didn’t happen. Carroll’s son, Rick, who recently retired and moved back to Salida, tells the story.
The original hospital, owned by Denver & Rio Grande Western employees, was in what is now the Touber Building on East First Street.
Railroad employees paid 50 cents a month toward the hospital and in turn received free medical treatment for themselves and their families. The hospital was also available to others in the community.
The Denver and Rio Grande Hospital Association (D&RGHA) originally operated three hospitals, one in Denver, one in Salt Lake City and one in Salida, which at the time was a division point for the railroad, the primary source of Salida’s economy and the heartbeat of the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The hospital in Salida opened in 1885. Fourteen years later, fire destroyed much of the building, but it was reopened two years later and continued to serve the community until 2008, when the new Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center opened on Rush Drive, west of Salida off Colo. 291.
Rush Drive was named for Bob Rush, longtime member of the hospital board of directors and son of Bill Rush, who was also instrumental in saving the hospital back in the 1950s.
The hospital was the source of medical care in the community from 1885 until 1951, when things began to change. The building was declining and the railroad was facing about $200,000 in repairs to get it back in shape. Salida was also losing its passenger train service, so there was no way for railroad employees outside the area to get to the hospital. One of the considerations was to sell the hospital to a group in California.
A group of local businessmen, headed by Attorney William “Bill” Rush, decided to raise money to purchase the hospital. Rush was the attorney representing the railroad union. R.E. “Dick” Carroll was the D&RGHA board chairman and was responsible for the financial arbitration for the sale of the hospital.
“My dad and Bill Rush started thinking of ways to get the community involved,” Rick Carroll said. “Dad realized the regional need for and economic impact of the hospital on the community, and he took on the political work in Denver that was necessary for that to happen.”
The Denver & Rio Grande Hospital was purchased from the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad and became Salida Hospital Inc. on May 22, 1963, after a group of 40 residents each gave $1,000 toward the $40,000 down payment.
George Oyler, then publisher of The Mountain Mail, was one of the contributors.
“They (the railroad) were going to sell the hospital to a group of doctors in California, and we said no way,” Oyler said.
Oyler, Dr. Ted Riley and Dr. William Mehos were named to the committee to investigate professional fundraising firms to pay off the remaining $180,000 plus an additional $100,000 for improvements and equipment.
The Salida Hospital District was created on July 23, 1963, and included all of Chaffee County, election Precinct 39 in Fremont County and Precincts 1 and 10 in Saguache County. Salida Hospital became Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in 1989.
The sale of the hospital to the community was a victory for Dick Carroll. His roots in Salida ran deep. He was born in September 1901 in a house on the southwest corner of Fifth and H streets in Salida.
“Dad’s father was a conductor on the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad,” Rick Carroll said. “Dad was the second oldest of four boys and one girl. His father died at age 34 of a brain aneurysm and his mother was left to support herself and the five children.”
She went to work as a cook in a coal camp at Ludlow, where most of the families were living in tents. John D. Rockefeller owned the coal mines, and when miners went on strike in 1914, the Colorado National Guard and Pueblo Fuel and Iron guards were sent in to break up the strike.
What became known as the Ludlow Massacre resulted in the deaths of five men through gunshots, two women and 11 children who suffocated or died in a fire.
“Living through that event made an impression on my father, who was just 12 at the time,” Rick Carroll said. “He saw that the people had no opportunity to voice life-threatening conditions and that the owners and operators had little if any concern for the miners and their families. These events shaped dad’s strong union convictions and life’s work.”
Dick Carroll, following his older brother, ran away at age 16 and enlisted in the Army Signal Corps, which later became the U.S. Army Air Corps. During World War I he was sent to France, trained as an airplane mechanic, where he lived in a pup tent and contracted pneumonia, which resulted in his suffering from asthma the rest of his life.
After the war he graduated from high school and business school and went to work for his stepfather, who was a co-owner of a large sheep-and-horse ranching operation. He ran one of his stepfather’s ranches, headquartered at Pando, which became Camp Hale during WWII.
Driving a horse and wagon down Vail Pass after resupplying one of the sheep camps, Dick encountered a young woman walking down the two-track road. He offered her a ride and discovered she was the new Vail Valley school teacher and that her horse and thrown her and she was “hoofing it on her way home to Minturn.”
“That lady, Dorothy Van Schaack, became my mother a year later. Her one-room log schoolhouse can now be found at Vail’s Betty Ford Park,” Rick said.
Dick’s career with the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad began when a friend got him a job working on the extra board. He was about 33 years old then and was interested in Salida history and submitted articles about Salida history to the Colorado Historical Society for a booklet they published.
About that time, which was during the Depression, he and a friend also took up gold panning and did quite well selling gold collected from sites near Granite for $32 an ounce.
“That was a lot of money at that time,” Rick said.
Dick Carroll was hired as a bookkeeper for the Works Progress Administration under President Franklin Roosevelt, and from there he went to the Denver & Rio Grande extra-board as a conductor on the narrow gauge lines running out of Salida.
During 1940 his seniority allowed work as a conductor on the main passenger trains. He was elected by the Denver & Rio Grande Trainmen’s Association in 1950 to be their general chairman, representing all the trainmen in the Rio Grande Union, mostly arbitrating for the trainmen versus the railroad.
“In the final analysis, when the issue of the potential loss of the Denver & Rio Grande Hospital in Salida came up in the latter 1950s, my dad was there to negotiate on behalf of the Salida community. His work and that of the committee of citizens who raised the money to make a down payment ultimately saved the hospital, which is the foundation of the HRRMC as we know it today,” Rick said.
