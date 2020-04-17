With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending everyone wear non-medical masks in public spaces, Chaffee County Public Health offered some advice on the proper way to wear them to avoid cross-contamination.
“The main reason to wear a mask is actually to protect others,” said Emily Anderson, a public health registered nurse. “The science says that many people have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic or have such mild symptoms they wouldn’t know they are sick. Wearing a mask prevents you from unknowingly spreading disease.”
Public Health recommends residents wear non-medical, cloth masks anytime they go out in public, whether it’s a trip to the grocery store or just leaving their yards to walk their dog.
“If you leave the house, grab your mask,” Anderson said.
Essential employees should also wear masks, especially if interacting with the public or co-workers, she said.
To avoid cross-contamination, when you remove a mask, be careful not to touch your face, nose or eyes and wash your hands after it is off.
“Be careful with masks not to touch your face more than normal,” Anderson said. “A good mask should be comfortable enough that you don’t have to mess with it to keep it in place.”
Cloth coverings can be an actual mask or even a bandana or scarf.
Masks should be snug against the side of the face, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be washed regularly without damaging it.
Masks should not be placed on children younger than age 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
Some people have also been wearing gloves, even though it has not been recommended as a precautionary measure since people do not get COVID-19 through touch alone. It’s not absorbed through the skin, so someone would have to touch a contaminated item and then touch his or her face. So while gloves may create a barrier between someone and a surface with the virus, the second they touch that surface, their gloves are as contaminated as bare hands might be.
People can also contaminate bare hands when removing contaminated gloves, if not done properly.
According to the CDC, gloves should be worn when caring for a person with COVID-19 or when cleaning your home if a family member is sick with a respiratory illness. Collecting or giving out food or donations is another situation when gloves could be used. A contaminated glove, however, is no different than a contaminated bare hand.
Gloves are also essential to medical professionals, and Anderson said they want to make sure that type of personal protective equipment is available to medical facilities.
She said the best course of action is to not touch your face and to wash or disinfect your hands regularly.
