Cie and Karisa Hoover of You Knew Me When took a gamble when they quit their jobs in Nashville, he as a music industry professional and she as a tenured music teacher in the Nashville Public Schools, and hit the road to tour and make music of their own.
For 6½ years the couple toured the United States living out of a teardrop camper and playing their brand of folk rock.
They have played in 49 states and parts of Canada, sometimes performing more than 200 shows a year.
After being musical nomads, the Hoovers decided it was time to find some balance in their lives and rediscover home life.
They put down some roots in Ouray, where Karisa is now a kindergarten through 12th-grade music and choral teacher and Cie continues to write songs and pursue woodworking while working on their old miner’s house.
Cie said he and Karisa grew up with music. He started piano lessons at age 4 or 5 and started playing the guitar at 11 or 12. Karisa comes from a musical family and started singing in church and then in the high school choir.
The couple met as freshmen at Belmont College in Nashville while he was studying music business and she studied music education.
They dabbled in writing music together and really enjoyed it. In quitting their jobs and hitting the road, they took a leap of faith, Cie said. The response to the couple’s music was good, so they kept at it.
Eventually the desire to settle in one place came up, and they decided on southwestern Colorado. Cie had spent time in Colorado skiing as a kid and he said they both loved the area and the mountains.
The mountains also provide inspiration for the duo’s songwriting as well as other places they have visited, people they have met and nature.
The duo blends their vocals, and Karisa plays piano, ukulele, glockenspiel and percussive elements, while Cie supplies the guitar and other rhythmic nuances.
The result is a mix of a singer-songwriter soul with a rock and roll mentality.
You Knew Me When has released one EP and three studio albums to date, including the latest release, “Into the Looking Glass.”
Cie said they are headed to the studio in November with new songs inspired by the Colorado mountains.
The duo plans to tour regionally during the school year, with farther-flung touring during the summer months.
You Knew Me When will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 133 W. First St.
Visit the duo’s website at youknewmewhen.com or their Facebook page for more information.
