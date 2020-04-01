It’s no joke, today is Census Day.
Census Day is an important reference date for the 2020 Census, a press release from U.S. Census coordinator for Chaffee County April Obholz Bergeler stated.
Those filling out the census for their household should count everyone who is or will be living there as of today.
Bob Christiansen, Chaffee County director of general administration, said, “We urge Chaffee County residents to fulfill their civic duty and complete their census questionnaire. A good count for our county can lead to federal funding for key programs, such as public safety and emergency preparedness. These types of programs are critical at any given moment in time and especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As of Monday, Chaffee County’s self-response rate was 28.6 percent.
The national self-response rate was 36.2 percent and Colorado stood at 38 percent.
Chaffee County municipalities’ self-response rates were: Salida 38.8 percent, Buena Vista 18.1 percent and Poncha Springs 9.8 percent.
Households can respond online, by phone or by mail.
Those who have misplaced the 2020 Census invitation, or who have post office boxes and have yet to receive a paper questionnaire can call 844-330-2020 or visit my2020census.gov/login, click on the link below the login button and enter your address in lieu of a user identification code.
