One person died and another was seriously injured in a car crash Sunday evening on U.S. 285 Poncha Pass in Saguache County.
A 2016 Nissan pickup was traveling northbound on 285 when it lost control on an icy section of the road, went into the other lane and collided with a 2015 Lexus that was southbound, Colorado State Patrol public information officer Trooper Josh Lewis said.
An 88-year-old passenger from Texas who was in the Nissan was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida and declared dead at the hospital. Lewis said he didn’t know the name or gender of the deceased.
Also in the Nissan, a 55-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were transported to HRRMC with injuries.
In the Lexus, a 13-year-old boy from New Mexico sustained “life-threatening” injuries from the crash and was transported to HRRMC. A 51-year-old woman from New Mexico was driving the Lexus.
Lewis said drugs and alcohol are not suspected. He said weather may have been a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.
The wreck happened at 7 p.m. near mile marker 115 and closed the highway until 9:21 p.m.
