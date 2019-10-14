Fremont County undersheriff Derek Irvine said Monday about 44 people have been evacuated from Fremont County, and Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said seven Chaffee County houses have been evacuated due to the Decker Fire.
Evacuees are being asked to check in at the United Methodist Church in Salida. Howard remains on pre-evacuation.
The fire increased to 8,118 acres as of Monday morning. Monday is a red flag fire weather day, according to operations section chief Mike Tombolato, with low humidity and gusty winds.
Tombolato said the fire jumped a line just below the Methodist Peak area, and aspen trees shedding their leaves are adding fuel to the fire.
The spot fire created after the line was jumped has been dealt with, Tombolato said.
A different part of the fire made a run toward the Bear Creek drainage yesterday, jumping the Rainbow Trail, escaping from crews' backburning operations, Tombolato said.
Tombolato said there is a line around the front edge of that part of the fire, and crews will spend Monday working to contain the rest of that spur.
Crews are working on extending a dozer line on the east side of the fire and have also put in a contingency dozer line around Howard proper, Tombolato said.
There are road closures in Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache Counties.
For San Isabel Forest closures, go to https://tinyurl.com/SanIsabelClosures.
For Rio Grande Forest closures, go to https://tinyurl.com/RioGrandeClosures.
For BLM closures, go to Facebook @BLMColoradoFire or https://tinyurl.com/BLMCLosure.
For evacuation information, contact the Chaffee County Sherriff’s Office: 719-539-2596, or Fremont County Emergency Management: 719-276-7416, 719-276-7418 or go to the Chaffee County Sheriff or Fremont County Sheriff Facebook pages and websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.