Evacuations

Pre-evacuations are shown in yellow on the map. Evacuations are shown in red. Areas in Chaffee County previously under evacuation remain in pre-evacuation but are not displayed on the map.

Decker Fire Perimeter

This map reflects the current fire perimeter for the Decker Fire. This perimeter is updated once daily, in the morning, and is based on infrared flights that typically happen overnight. This perimeter does not have real time updates.

You can use the the "find address or place" box to enter your address and see where you are in relation to the fire area.

Using the ruler button, you can measure the distance from one location to another.