Colorado and Chaffee County public health departments issued an air quality health advisory Tuesday for central and southern Colorado, including Chaffee County due to smoke from the Decker Fire.
Air quality is unhealthy on the south end of Chaffee County, and they advised limiting outdoor activity until conditions improve.
Aviva Bauer, National Weather Service forecaster, said the wind is predicted to shift today so smoke from the Decker Fire will be carried east, but Thursday’s prediction calls for a return of smoke to the Salida area.
Recommendations for dealing with the smoke include:
• If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly.
• Limit outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present.
• Relocate temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.
If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Chaffee County Public Health strongly recommends the following until conditions improve:
During school:
• No outdoor recess.
• Indoor physical education with light activity.
After school:
• Students remain indoors until after-school transportation arrives (including buses and child care vans)
• No student crossing guard duty – remind students to use extra care when crossing streets.
• No athletic events or outdoor practice. Indoor practices will not include cardio or conditioning activities. Appropriate alternatives include watching film, stretching or walking through plays.
Prolonged periods of moderate to heavy smoke are expected into this morning.
Currently, health impacts from the fire are expected to remain localized in areas near the fire; however, in areas where moderate concentrations of smoke are experienced, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “I have been in close communications with Gayle Hagler, the Decker Fire air resource advisor currently on scene locally.
“The forecast indicates that winds may shift to the east on Wednesday but then shift more toward Salida on Thursday.
“To be on the safe side, Chaffee County Public Health strongly recommends that outdoor activities are postponed or brought indoors until the conditions improve to avoid the symptoms from poor air quality.”
