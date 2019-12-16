Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecasters announced Sunday that dangerous conditions exist in the Colorado backcountry and warned people to stay away from avalanche terrain during the next few days.
CAIC forecasters working in Mayflower Gulch near Colo. 91 near Leadville reported shooting cracks propagating 600 to 1,000 feet and remotely triggered avalanches breaking 3 to 5 feet deep at the ground, according to a press release.
Forecasters working in the Vail Pass area were seeing similar signs of dangerous avalanche conditions.
CAIC highway forecasters and Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews triggered multiple large avalanches that propagated very wide and ran almost full path near the Eisenhower Tunnel and on Loveland Pass Sunday morning.
Shooting cracks, collapsing and previous avalanche activity are all signs of danger, CAIC cautioned.
“Heed the warning and stay off and out from under avalanche terrain over the next few days. You can trigger avalanches from below slopes or from a distance. Avalanche may run long distances. These avalanches will be large enough to bury and kill you,” the release stated.
Check colorado.gov/avalanche for more information.
