COLORADO SPRINGS – Reporter Arlene Shovald and Managing Editor Paul Goetz accepted the Jefferson P. Luginbuel Award on behalf of The Mountain Mail at the annual American Legion Mid-Year Conference Saturday in Colorado Springs.
Rob Smith, American Legion Department of Colorado public relations officer, presented the award to Shovald for the annual Veterans Day edition, “Salute to Our Heroes 2019.”
Shovald has written the majority of stories for the special edition for the past four years.
In a letter to Editor and Publisher Merle Baranczyk, Charles Pat Smith, department adjutant for the American Legion, wrote:
“Your news team and staff have always supported the veterans and veterans organizations in the Salida area. This award highlights the articles written by Arlene Shovald in support of veterans.”
The award is given each year to one major market newspaper, a smaller newspaper and a television or radio station.
Rob Smith presented the awards to the Colorado Springs Gazette, The Mountain Mail and Fox 21 News of Colorado Springs.
Columnist Rachel Stovall accepted the award for the Gazette and Scott Kilbury accepted the award for Fox 21.
