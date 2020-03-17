The Buena Vista welcome center is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the BV Chamber of Commerce said Monday, but chamber staff are available by phone or email during normal business hours.
"We are currently in unprecedented circumstances and know that many of our community members and businesses are nervous about what the coming weeks hold. Please know that we are here to help you in anyway we can," an email message to Chamber members sent out Monday afternoon reads. "The staff is still working diligently to bring you up-to-date information from reliable sources on the COVID-19 impacts in Buena Vista."
The message also says that the chamber will increase its email distribution from weekly to daily as an effort to keep members informed about local impacts from the pandemic.
"We hope you continue to utilize our communication tools as you are looking to reach out to the community. The situation seems to be changing daily, so we know the importance of timeliness with your messaging. We will be sharing business information on our homepage as well, so make sure you check it out to see what other businesses are doing during these uncertain times," the chamber said.
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.