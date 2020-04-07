The lights will shine tonight at Salida High School’s Spartan Stadium.
Salida School District R-32-J is joining the Colorado High School Activities Association and other schools around the state in the #BeTheLightCO movement, Salida School District Activities Director Jim Coscarella stated in a press release.
Every Tuesday night throughout April, Salida High School will turn on its stadium lights from 8-8:30 p.m.
The movement seeks to provide a beacon of hope for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed schools and put spring sports on hold.
“School districts are lighting their stadiums as a way to show students they are in our hearts and on our minds,” Coscarella said.
“Although the facilities remain closed as our community observes the stay-at-home order, Salida School District turns on our lights as a way to remind our community of our Spartan Pride shining on.”
As of Monday, about 70 schools and school districts had joined the movement around the state.
