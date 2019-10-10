The Salida boys' soccer game against Manitou Springs has been postponed. Salida was scheduled to host the Mustangs at 4 p.m. today. The game, however, has been postponed because of inclement weather in Manitou Springs, Salida Athletic Director Jim Coscarella said.
The game will be rescheduled later.
Salida's homecoming contest is still on for Saturday, however. The Spartans will take on James Irwin at noon, following the junior varsity game at 10 a.m. That game was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, but was postponed because of smoke from the Decker Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.