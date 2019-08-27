Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported Monday that DNA test results confirmed that the mountain lion that attacked an 8-year-old Bailey boy on Wednesday was one wildlife officials removed from the area the next day.
The boy was seriously injured in the attack at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The next day, while CPW wildlife officers and USDA Wildlife Services officials were searching for the mountain lion responsible for the attack, they found two lions had killed and started feeding upon a domestic goat, a press release stated.
Federal Wildlife Services officials euthanized the two male mountain lions seen at the goat carcass. CPW submitted DNA samples from both mountain lions for analysis because they fit the description of the attacking lion and were in close proximity to the attack site.
The University of Wyoming Forensics Lab confirmed a positive match. Tissue samples from one of those two mountain lions matched hair samples taken off the neck and chest from the boy in the attack, off the shirt of the father who had picked up his son after scaring the mountain lion away, off the bedding from the hospital and lion fur collected at the scene of the attack.
“It is reassuring to know that the mountain lion from both the attack and depredation of the goat was removed from the area,” Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said. “This male juvenile mountain lion was not only a threat to human safety, but obviously to livestock and pets as well.
“We had clear signs that both of these male mountain lions were feeding well in the area, so there was no reason to believe that they would travel elsewhere out of that community anytime soon.”
The second mountain lion euthanized following the depredation was also tested but did not match any of the DNA samples submitted.
The lab also tested for proteins from the domestic goat killed that were pulled off the claws of both mountain lions, which came back positive. That confirmed the necropsy results from CPW’s health lab that found stomach contents in both lions were full of goat tissue.
Both mountain lions were estimated at 12 months old, based on an examination of the canine tooth length, were males, and both weighed around 65 pounds.
“We encourage people in the community to remain vigilant and take the proper precautions for living with all wildlife, but to also protect livestock and their pets as well,” Lamb said.
