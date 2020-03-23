DENVER – Federal authorities announced Saturday they will investigate and prosecute perpetrators of fraud stemming from the coronavirus crisis.
“My office and I will be steadfast in protecting the citizens of Colorado at a time when they may be particularly vulnerable to financial scams,” Jason Dunn, the U.S. attorney for Colorado, said in a written statement
He said some examples of these scams include:
• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online.
• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
• Seeking donations for illegitimate or nonexistent charitable organizations.
• Medical providers fraudulently billing or overcharging for tests and procedures.
To report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19, the public should call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline, 866-720-5721, or email disaster@leo.gov.
Dunn said his office will work with the FBI; criminal investigators of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service; the inspector general’s office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; the U.S. Marshals Service; federal courts; and state and local governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.