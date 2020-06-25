Michael Mosteller appeared in District Court Wednesday for a hearing on advisement.
Mosteller is alleged to have stolen six vehicles between June 18 and 19 in Chaffee County, from Salida to Buena Vista.
The alleged thefts occurred in the jurisdictions of Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Buena Vista Police Department.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris told the court he would need two weeks to file formal charges and said he intended to include all charges from all three jurisdictions under one case.
Mosteller asked the court about the possibility of a personal recognizance bond.
He is currently being held in Chaffee County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash-only bond and an additional $500 cash or surety bond.
Mosteller is next scheduled to appear in court July 8 for a status conference, when 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy agreed to a potential bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.