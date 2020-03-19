Chipeta Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed Roland McCook, Chief Ouray and wife Chipeta’s great-great-grandson, to Salida on Saturday.
“I find it gratifying others are interested in a sincere way,” McCook said. “I’m delighted to be here.”
McCook talked about the Ute Tribe’s history in the area as well as the DAR’s efforts to claim Chipeta’s body and return her to her home.
McCook described himself as an Uncompahgre Ute. Uncompahgre, he said, means “red lake people.”
He also said Tabeguache was the original name of the Uncompahgre Utes and is used interchangeably by his people. Tabeguache means “people of the sun,” he said.
He also said naming mountains after Ute leaders is “outstanding” to him. Uncompahgre and Tabeguache are both 14,000-foot mountains.
“I appreciate that very much, and I feel welcome here,” he said. The Salida area was the Utes’ hunting grounds.
He also told how his people were moved from New Mexico to Los Piños 130 miles south of Gunnison. They were then told they were being moved near Grand Junction, only to be pushed further along into Utah. Chipeta, he said, died in Utah at age 81 and was buried in shallow soil.
The DAR asked her brother John if they could move her body to a safer place, and they decided she belonged in Colorado. So the DAR stepped forward and claimed her body, bought an acre below Montrose and buried her in 1924 where she lived. DAR also made sure John could be buried by her so she didn’t have to be alone.
Craig Nielson began Saturday’s gathering by talking about efforts undertaken to rename Chipeta Mountain from a subpeak to the actual summit. “What people thought was Chipeta didn’t have a name,” he said. “A subpeak was actually Chipeta.” Why it was done, he said he didn’t know, but he called it an “obvious cartographic error.”
Nielson also talked about the planned Mountain Heritage Park on Tenderfoot Mountain, which received a $41,500 Great Outdoors Colorado grant last week.
Nielson said it will be an “interpretive mountain park” and not a recreational park.
The small, off-the-grid park on Tenderfoot will feature three pavilions, each framing a different mountain view. There will be a Sangre view, a Ute peaks view and also a Sawatch view. McCook said Sawatch means the “green place.”
“We’ll be framing the view we want you to spend time with,” Nielson said.
Salida High School art students will design some of the panels at the park.
“The main purpose is to get people to slow down and understand what a special place they’re visiting,” Nielson said. “If you spend 10 minutes, you’ll learn something about the history and mountain heritage here.”
Nielson said the project currently has about half of the $120,000 needed to complete the park, and the first pavilion will be built this year. High Country Bank donated $10,000, Nielson said, while Monarch Community Outreach chipped in $1,000, local donations have accounted for about $1,900, and the DAR is also donating proceeds from its cookbook to the project.
The city of Salida and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Area are Chipeta Mountain Project’s two main partners with the park.
Nielson said the park will have a couple of view benches, a native floral garden and initially a portable toilet, which will later be replaced by a vent toilet “tucked away and hidden from the town view.”
For more information about the park and to make donations, visit ChipetaMountain.com.
McCook’s speech was also videotaped and will be available to watch at NativeAmericanCulturalPrograms.org.
