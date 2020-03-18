The state of Colorado has launched a new website with a breadth of informational resources and improved data visualization for COVID-19.
The covid19.colorado.gov website will be the state’s primary resource for information related to COVID-19 and will feature statewide coordinated response information.
The new data visualization dashboard is covid19.colorado.gov/data. It features data on Colorado’s COVID-19 testing results, including total test results completed, total positive results, positive cases by county, transmission type, and patient outcome, and number of hospitalizations and fatalities.
The data will be updated daily around 4 p.m.
This robust, automated, daily data source will replace news releases announcing this data.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
