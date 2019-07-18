by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Crews will perform restriping work on the intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 in Poncha Springs next week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
Lisa Schwantes, CDOT communications manager for Southwestern Colorado, said the intersection was restriped in early June, but at that time some striping was misplaced and put into a median area, which could impact traffic, so the contractor responsible is coming back next week to fix the issue.
Schwantes said she wasn’t sure what day this would occur, and often these things are weather-dependent.
The work will likely take a day or two, Schwantes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.